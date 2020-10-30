NAME AND SHAME: Aussie Post worker’s drug-drive case
DRINK-DRIVERS and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:
AUSTRALIA Post employee Derek Robert Bean had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on August 1, at Yaamba, at 9.24am. The court heard that Bean rides a motorcycle in his role at Australia Post and he was granted a restricted licence after he was disqualified from driving for two months. He was also fined $450.
Noel Douglas Soloman, 48, was unlicensed when he was intercepted drink-driving at Depot Hill at 6.30pm on September 22. He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.048 after drinking four XXXX cans since 4.30pm that day. He indicated to police he was driving to a friend’s place around the corner. Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Soloman had never held a driver’s licence as he had problems with reading and writing but had now been given advice on how to get a licence with such difficulties. Soloman was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.
