NAME AND SHAME: Busted drug-driving two days after smoke

A MAN who smoked marijuana and was caught two days later driving on the Dawson Highway, put his job in jeopardy.

Lincoln David Martyn pleaded guilty on November 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug-driving.

Martyn was intercepted driving at 8am on July 19, at Mount Alma.

He told police he had smoked marijuana two days prior.

Martyn had a previous conviction for drug-driving on his traffic history.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Martyn had “unfortunately” put his job at jeopardy.

She fined Martyn $550 and disqualified him from driving for three months.