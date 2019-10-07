NAME AND SHAME: Cannabis and meth a popular combo

Police officer looking on at one of the drug wipe's from a driver. Police from the Kings Cross Local Area Command perform random breath tests and drug tests along Cowper Wharf Road, Woolloomooloo. GEneric, police, RBT, random breath test, alcohol, drink driving

Police officer looking on at one of the drug wipe's from a driver. Police from the Kings Cross Local Area Command perform random breath tests and drug tests along Cowper Wharf Road, Woolloomooloo. GEneric, police, RBT, random breath test, alcohol, drink driving

DRINK-drivers and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Courts last week:

Tracy Gray had cannabis and methamphetamine in her system when she was intercepted driving along Edward St, Berserker, on July 31 at 11.30am. She told police she had smoked marijuana earlier that morning before driving. She told the court she no longer took drugs. Gray was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Bradley John Kent had cannabis and methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving along the Landsborough Highway, near Blackall, on April 21 at 9.30am. Magistrate Cameron Press urged the former jockey and station manager to seek assistance if he did have a drug problem. He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Barry William Clein had a Blood Alcohol Concentration reading of 0.036 when he was intercepted driving along Victoria Parade, Rockhampton, at 8.20pm on August 28. He was the holder of a provisional ­licence. He told police he had one can of beer prior to being stopped for an RBT. Clein was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Michael Anthony Johnston had methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving along Musgrave St, Rockhampton, on July 17 at 9.40pm. He told police he had smoked meth earlier that day. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

David Eric John Berry had cannabis and methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving along the Capricorn Highway, Comet, on May 20 at 3pm. He told the court he took cannabis because he had anxiety and depression. He also said he had since lost his job. Berry was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.