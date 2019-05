Patricia Jean Forge told police she had three glasses of wine the evening prior.

DRINK driver convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

Patricia Jean Forge had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.102 when she crashed her vehicle on Gentle Annie Rd, Ambrose, on February 23 at 3.50am.

She told police she had three glasses of wine the evening prior. She sustained neck injuries as a result of the crash.

Forge was disqualified from driving for six months and one day and fined $850.