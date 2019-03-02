NAME AND SHAME: Cyclist was three times the legal limit

This week's drink and drug drivers convicted in court.

Graham Robert Barclay had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.063 when he was intercepted driving on Norman Rd, Norman Gardens, at 9.19am on February 2. He said he had been drinking the previous evening. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Travis Allan Butler, 24, was parked near a telephone box on Wiltshire St at 10.20pm on February 1 when police spotted him and decided to check on him. He had a BAC of 0.058 and had been disqualified from driving until August this year. Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Butler pay $900 in fines and disqualified him from driving for a further two years and three months.

A 29-year-old man drove drunk to his mate's place while four times the legal limit, leaving part of a tyre on Arthur St and tracks in the bitumen, evidence of a car being driven with one tyre missing.

Benjamin Steven James Wright pleaded guilty on Monday and was ordered to pay $2300 in fines and disqualified from driving for 12 months. See full story online at: Burnouts while four times the legal limit

Matthew John Eames, 43, had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Gladstone Rd on December 20 at 9.28pm. He was fine $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Kelly James Brotherton, 43, had methamphetamines in his system when police intercepted him driving a Kenworth prime mover on the Bruce Highway at Kunawarara on December 8, 2010 at 11.57pm. The Coffs Harbour based truck driver fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week for the offence and was disqualified from driving for one month plus fined $500.

Aaron Glenn Dudley Baxter had a BAC of 0.129 when police intercepted him driving on East St on February 10 at 1.34am. He told them he had "10 tumblers” of alcoholic beverages during the evening. Baxter told the court he had gone out for his birthday that evening and after he returned home, he received a call from someone threatening to harm themselves. He said he was driving to their rescue when he was intercepted. Baxter was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $650.

Police watched a drunk man attempted to ride a bicycle without wobbling, unsuccessfully, down Simpson St before pulling up to talk to him. Joseph Francis Michael Mcinerney, 26, had a BAC of 0.153 when intercepted by police on February 9 at 10.49pm. Mcinerney pulled his arm out of the grasp of a police officer who was trying to arrest him and ran off down the street, ignoring police commands to stop. Police located him on Dean St a short time later, jumping backyard fences of residences. Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said the father-of-two with no criminal history feared spending the night in the watchhouse so he ran. Mcinerney was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1350.

Police watched as Samuel John Barker drove out of the carpark at the Victoria Tavern at 4.08am on Februry 24 and intercepted him on Musgrave St. He had a BAC of 0.135 when he was intercepted after drinking about 20 beverages. He was disqualified from driving for seven months and fined $750.