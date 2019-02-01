NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug drivers convicted

This week's drink and drug drivers in court:

Ryan James Cowley, 38, was caught operating a boat with a blood alcohol content reading of 0.074 when police intercepted him on November 15, 2018, in Gladstone. The defendant, a professional fisherman, admitted to police he had been drinking seven cans of beers. Mr Cowley was fined $750 and had his driver's licence disqualified for five months.

Timothy Sweetapple, 37, was caught driving erratically with a BAC of 0.243 when police intercepted him on December 16. The defendant, a pilot, was observed by police as having glassy eyes, flushed skin and slurred speech. It is alleged by the police prosecutor the defendant told police they were going to ruin his career and a charge would result in his termination of employment. He was fined $1,250 and had his driver's licence disqualified for 12 months.

Hugh Reginald Russell was caught driving with a BAC of 0.049. The young apprentice was intercepted for a random breath test about 6am January 12 where it was revealed the defendant was the holder of a provisional licence. He was fined $500 and had his driver's licence disqualified for three months.

Mikael Lucas Dias Barbosa, 31, was taking mates home from a party when he was busted with a BAC of 0.055. According to the police prosecutor, the defendant said he had two Great Northern beers about an hour ago at a party before being intercepted by police about 1.45am about January 20. He was fined $550 and had his driver's licence disqualified for two months.

Chaynie James Bills, 33, had a BAC of 0.074 when he was intercepted on Jackson St, Rockhampton, at 7.05pm on January 14. He said he'd had three drinks and nothing to eat all day. The business owner operator was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Lyneeka Raylee Whittington, 35, had a BAC of 0.124 when she was intercepted driving unlicensed on James St, Mt Morgan on December 20. Her licence had been State Penalties Enforcement Registry suspended between December 2016 to April 2017 and had not renewed her licence. Whittington had also two drink driving convictions in the past six years. The mother of six said she was called by her daughter to pick her up after being assaulted at the pool. Whittington was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for five months.

Shane Douglas Menzies had a BAC of 0.179 when police intercepted him in Mt Morgan at 10.30am on November 3. He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Jacoba-Adrian Francisco Manuele, 31, had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted on Norman Rd on December 4 at 7pm. He denied using drugs in the past seven days. Manuele was subject to a suspended prison sentence and on a probation order at the time. He was fined $1200 and disqualified for nine months.

Zachary Paul Baker, 21, had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted on November 30 at 4.05pm. Due to his history of being convicted three times in five years for drug offences, he was sentenced this time to nine-months probation and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Read more online.