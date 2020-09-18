NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers in court this week

DRINK-drivers and drug-drivers disqualified after pleading guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

Tyrone Gordon Rienecker, 36, was intercepted drink-driving on Yaamba Rd on August 21 at 7.49pm and had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .081.

He told police he had consumed Great Northern stubbies and Cruisers throughout the day.

The father of two works at Duaringa and would be able to get lifts from colleagues.

Rienecker was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Matthew John Baker, 36, was intercepted drug-driving on Musgrave St, on April 23 at 8.18pm.

He told police he had consumed methamphetamines that morning by smoking. Test results confirmed meth in his system.

Police located 2.1g of meth in a clip-seal bag in a duffel bag on the passenger seat and two glass pipes – one in the boot.

The full-time boilermaker had sole custody of two children and all lived with his parents. His father has terminal cancer.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Baker’s drug record from 2016 and 2018 indicated he had a severe drug habit which he needed to address.

He ordered Baker to pay a $450 fine, placed him on 18 months’ probation and disqualified him from driving for three months. Convictions were recorded.

Jake Adrian Mcdonald was intercepted driving on Gladstone-Mt Larcom Road, Mt Larcom, at 6.30pm on May 22, with meth and marijuana in his system. He had a two-page traffic record. Mcdonald told the court since being intercepted, he had gained employment.

Magistrate Cameron Press asked why that made a difference given Mcdonald had a prior drug driving from February 2018.

Mcdonald said he didn’t have anything to do until he got a job and stopped using drugs once employed.

Mr Press questioned Mcdonald about who was paying for his drugs while he was unemployed.

“I certainly hope it wasn’t the rest of the country through Centrelink,” he said.

Mcdonald was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Emma-Lee Rayner had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving on Graeme Acton Way, Rockhampton, at 7.26pm on June 4. She made admissions to recent use. She was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction only was recorded.