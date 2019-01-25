NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug drivers in court

Samantha Dawn Zernike had methamphetamines in her system when she was caught driving twice last year. The qualified accountant was first intercepted on Livingston St on September 29 at 12.51am and again on October 26 at 12.23am. She was fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Andrew Peter Brown, 39, had methamphetamines in his system when he was busted driving unlicensed as a repeat unlicenced driver on Svensens Rd, Zilzie, on August 14, 2016, at 9.55am. He was then intercepted on the Capricorn Highway at Emerald on July 23, 2017, driving unlicensed without an interlock system as per a court order. Brown failed to appear in court on July 18, 2017. Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Brown $2500 and disqualified from driving for 21 months. "You have an appalling traffic history. It demonstrates that since you got your licence, you have ignored the road rules.”

Christopher Ryan, who has criminal and traffic history across Australia including a Federal criminal record except in the Australian Capital Territory, was busted riding a motorbike while intoxicated without a helmet on January 23 at 10.30am at Longreach. Police were called by residents to reports of a motorcyclist riding around without a helmet. They located Ryan, 45, on Plover St with a blood alcohol content of 0.191. He was disqualified from driving at the time. Ryan told police he was not aware he was riding on public roads. Magistrate Jeff Clarke said "the simply fact of the matter is that you shouldn't be riding at all when you are disqualified from driving”. Ryan said he had been drinking since 5am on January 22 and hadn't eaten. He was subject to a probation order at the time. Ryan said he was working on his alcohol problem with the help of a counsellor. He was ordered to a four month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months. Ryan was disqualified from driving for a further 4.5 years.

Sean Leo O'Donohue had methamphetamines in his system when he was intercepted on Thozet Rd, Frenchville, on November 20. The P plater was $800 and disqualified for eight months.

Michael Xavier Olsen was caught driving unlicensed with a BAC of 0.076 when he was intercepted for a random breath test on January 1 and police smelled liquor on his breath. Olsen said he had been at a New Year's Eve party at a mate's house when a fight broke out so he took his partner and children and left. Magistrate Jeff Clarke told him his traffic history was becoming quite lengthy and he needed to set a better example for his kids. He was disqualified for three months and fined $500 for unlicensed driving and fined $750 with a six month's disqualification for drink driving.

Caleb Kye O'Donoghue, 22, was convicted of driving with marijuana in his system while on a learner's permit. The father of four was intercepted on Bolsover St at 1.42am on December 13 last year. He admitted to recent drug use. O'Donoghue was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for five months.

Janette Michelle Heintze, 46, had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.081 when she was reaching in her handbag for keys and collided with a parked car on Charles St, Yeppoon, on December 20 at 7.55pm. She was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for four months with a restricted licence granted.