NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug driving in court

Here are two convictions for drug- or drink-driving offences from Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

Anthony Paul Purdie was driving a removalist truck along the Landsborough Highway near Longreach about 4pm on December 23 when he was intercepted and marijuana was in his system. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

Neil John Harvey had a blood-alcohol content of .054 when he was intercepted driving on February 27 at 5.10pm on Emu Park Rd. He had a provisional licence at the time. Harvey was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $600.