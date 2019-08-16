NAME AND SHAME: Drink-driver towed three people in trailer

Kyran James Moran, 22, had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .097 when he drove a Mazda towing a trailer with three people in the trailer and four in the car.

DRUG-drivers and drink-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

Kyran James Moran, 22, had a blood alcohol content of 0.097 when he drove a Mazda towing a trailer with three people in the trailer and four in the car. Police prosecutor Jess King said emergency services were called to an address on Alexandra St, where a crash with an injury occurred about 3am on July 28. Moran told the court he had caught a taxi to the residence after drinking with friends in town that night. He said he was just driving down to the house and he had not hit anything during the drive. Moran said one of the three people in the trailer fell out. Magistrate Jeff Clarke said this was an unusual case and told Moran to not do "foolish things”. Moran was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Benjamin Michael Jenkins was intercepted driving on Thozet Rd, Frenchville, on June 9 at 12.13am with methamphetamines in his system. He held a provisional licence. Jenkins was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Christopher Lee Jukes had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Armstrong St, Berserker, on August 9 at 5pm. Jukes was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Peter Shane Foreman had meth and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Campbell St on June 16 about 8.30am. He held a provisional licence. Foreman told the court his little sister died four weeks prior. "I took the stuff because I was very upset and wanted something to help me,” he said. Magistrate Cameron Press said it was the third time Foreman was before the court with the charge of drug-driving. "It's pretty hard for the court to believe the only time you use drugs you get caught,” he said. Mr Press ordered Foreman to pay a $450 fine and disqualified him from driving for six months.

Grant Antonio Elliott had a BAC reading of 0.134 when he was intercepted driving on Thozet Rd, Frenchville, at 4.30am on August 11. He told police he had five to six vodka tonics between 4.30pm and 3am. Elliot told the court he had recently started a new job as a business development officer in the mining and heavy equipment industry, with his job requiring him to travel to maintain client relationships. "I felt I was fine,” he said. "I felt there was sufficient time between my last drink and the time I got behind the wheel.” Elliott was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Amy Diane Green, 19, had a BAC of 0.102 when she drove a vehicle into a ditch at 3.45am on July 29 on James St, Gracemere. The court heard the provisional licence holder told police she had driven from Maria Ct, Gracemere, about 3.30am, argued with a friend and then drove into the ditch. Green admitted she had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana but the court heard she was not drug tested. Magistrate Jeff Clarke said it was a very high reading, especially for such a young driver. He ordered Green to pay a $750 fine, and disqualified her from driving for nine months. No convictions were recorded.

Clarissa Natasha Fagg, 22, had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving on the Capricorn Highway at Gracemere at 10.15am on June 26. She had a provisional type 1 licence. She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months. No conviction was recorded.