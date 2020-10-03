Name and Shame: Driver blew .187 after crashing into pole

A NUMBER of drink drivers and drug drivers were convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

Selina Mary Johnson had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading of .187 after she crashed a car into a street lamp on Donovan Cres, Gracemere, at 12.30am on July 28, after failing to navigate a right hand turn. The court heard she had a history of alcohol dependency but this was her first drink driving offence. The registered nurse had engaged with a psychiatrist and had her antidepressant medications increased since the crash. Johnson was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months. Traffic convictions were recorded.

Elliot James Harvey had a BAC of .085 when he was intercepted driving along Moores Creek Rd at 1.30pm on August 11. Harvey told the court he had a drink with the boys after finishing night shift at Peak Downs and drove back to Rockhampton where he had more drinks with a friend and thought he was under the legal limit. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Tanda Maree Scanes had a drug in her system when she was intercepted driving erratically on Dean St, Berserker, at 2.30am on September 9.

She also had methamphetamines, marijuana, a used pipe, syringe and a restricted drug in her possession in a sock inside a makeup bag.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were patrolling on Dean St when they witnessed a Toyota Corolla swerve to the left and then to the right, almost crossing lanes.

He said when intercepted, Scanes’s speech was racy and irratic with her sentences not making a great deal of sense.

Sgt Janes said Scanes’s mood also quickly changed from sad to happy and back again.

He said a search of the vehicle uncovered the drugs and utensils.

Scanes claimed she’d had meth four days prior to the intercept.

Sgt Janes said Scanes was convicted of drug driving in February 2020.

Scanes told the court she was suffering a panic attack when she was pulled over, after a disturbance at her place where strangers rocked up telling she owed them money.

She said she had been homeless for a year prior to getting this accommodation and the drugs plus utensils had been items she had left in storage when she was homeless.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the meth four days prior claim was “non-senseless”.

He ordered Scanes to 12 months probation and disqualified from driving for nine months, along with a $200 fine. Traffic convictions only were recorded.

Dylan James Bourne had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on the Capricorn Highway at Fairy Bower on July 30 at 10.08am. He also only had a provisional driver’s licence. He made admissions to using marijuana the night before to help him sleep. Bourne was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for four months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Bradley Scott Kenneth Lovett had meth in his system when he was intercepted driving on Moores Creek Rd on a provisional licence at 8.55pm on August 30. He told police he had consumed three cold and flu tablets that day and denied using illicit drugs. His traffic history included three convictions for the same offence in the past five years. Lovett was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for four months. A traffic conviction was recorded.