NAME AND SHAME: Driver smoked pot to sleep, told ‘try milk’ by magistrate

A MAGISTRATE told a man who had smoked marijuana to help him sleep and was busted driving the next day, to “try some warm milk next time”. Brendan Mark Mcatamney, 40, was intercepted driving on the Bruce Highway at Yaamba about 11am on August 31. Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said his client had used marijuana to help him sleep. Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Mcatamney to “try some warm milk next time”. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

Mareea Olivia Anderson had methamphetamines in her system when she was intercepted driving on Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens, at 1pm on August 30, while holding a provisional licence. The court heard she had prior convictions for the same offending – in 2018 and two in 2015. Her criminal history showed she had significant issues with drugs and property offending. Anderson told the court she was getting help for mental health issues and had gone 10 days without mental health medications when she turned to meth. “I was addicted for 30 years and I’m doing well with mental health,” she said. Anderson was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Lee Stephen Rice had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Queen Elizabeth Drive on a provisional licence on July 21 at 8.50pm. The court heard Rice had a six page traffic record and a five page criminal recorded including a suspended sentence for drugs from 2017 that had an operational period of three years, extended in April this year by three months. The suspended sentence’s operational period was extended a further six months on Wednesday. Rice was disqualified from driving for nine months and fined $1000.

Gregory Paul Pearce had a blood-alcohol content reading of .06 when he was intercepted driving on Ranger St, Gracemere, on September 22 about 1pm. The groundsman who works at Stanwell and requires a HR licence for work was granted a restricted licence for the two-month disqualification period he was sentenced to. He was also fined $350 and a traffic conviction was recorded.

Dudley Laurence Tatnell had a BAC of .056 after he was intercepted leaving a fundraising event for the Royal Flying Doctor Service at Callaghan Park on October 19 about 6pm. Tatnell told the court he had one drink right before leaving the event and felt fine, but admitted as he was doing the blood test, he felt the impacts of alcohol at that point. The self-employed electrical contractor said he had arranged for staff to drive him to jobs sites during the disqualification period. Tatnell was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

Ryan Thomas Cockerill was found in possession of 0.7g of cocaine and restricted drugs when he was busted for drink driving on Belmont Rd, Rockhampton, at 10pm on October 19. Cockerill had a BAC of .061. He told police he had been drinking at Rockhampton Golf Club between 11am and 7pm and had pulled over to use his mobile phone. Cockerill, who works for Barlow’s Tree Service, was disqualified from driving for two months and had a restricted licence granted. He was also fined $1050 and with traffic convictions only recorded.

Darryl Desmond Wilson had marijuana and meth in his system when he was intercepted driving on Phillips St, Berserker, in the early hours of the day on August 30. He only had a learners licence due to the accumulation of demerit points. The court heard Wilson had lost his employment as a result of the charge. Wilson was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Gary Donald Law had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Iris St, Yaamba, just after 10am on August 31. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Colin John Matheson had a BAC of .127 when he was intercepted driving a one tonne ute on East St at 2.35pm on October 10. He told police he had been drinking the night before, had a scotch and cola before work about 10am and then sips of beer before he left work. Matheson received a lecture about driving a one tonne ute while intoxicated before being fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.