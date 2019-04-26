NAME AND SHAME: Drug and drink drivers in court

Lena Tina Waerea was in the passenger seat supervising her partner driving when they were intercepted and both had marijuana in their systems.

DRINK and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

Poutute Rangi Kireka had a learner's permit when he was intercepted driving on Quay St on February 14 at 8.45pm with marijuana in his system. His partner Lena Tina Waerea was in the passenger seat supervising and also had marijuana in her system. Both had their licences suspended for 24 hours before pleading guilty, respectively, in court to one count of drug driving and one of being in charge of a motor vehicle while having drugs in their system. Kireka was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $450. Waerea was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $150.

Kristal Ann Brown was busted drink driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while her licence was suspended and removing a number plate confiscation notice from a vehicle. Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted Brown at 3am on Musgrave St on April 4. She told them she drank five rum and cokes the night before and was driving home from buying McDonald's. She had a blood-alcohol concentration of .026. Her licence had been suspended due to demerit points and the registration had expired on March 23. Police seized her number plates and fitted the vehicle with a notice. At 2pm, police on Neville Hewitt Bridge noticed a white Holden Cruz without number plates and a notice removed. Brown had asked Demi Liarma Law to drive the vehicle home, fearing vandalism. However, Law's licence had expired and she was busted for driving an unregistered vehicle and driving a vehicle during a number plate confiscation period. Brown was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for nine months with convictions recorded. Law was fined $700.

Michael Wayne Badior had a BAC of .050 when he was intercepted driving along the Burnett Highway at Bouldercombe on April 6 at 3.58pm. He told police he drank five Carlton Midstrength cans a couple of hours before while doing manual labour. Badior was disqualified from driving for 10 months and fined $450.

Barry John Neale had a BAC of .095 when he was intercepted driving on Berserker St, Rockhampton, on April 11 at 3.40am. He told police he wasn't sure how many drinks he had, but it was at least seven between 4-6pm the day before. Neale was disqualified from driving for 10 months and fined $1000.

William John Pratt had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Moores Creek Rd on February 15 at 11.53pm. The P-plater was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450 this week.

Todd Neville Davis had meth and MDMA in his system when he was intercepted driving on Bulman St, Norman Gardens, on January 23 at 3.30pm. He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $500.

Martyn Daniel Kevin Rayner, 26, had a BAC of .109 when he was intercepted driving on Kent Lane on April 6 at 1.30am. Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said Rayner had PTSD and had been self medicating with alcohol, but went to Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services three days after this interception to get professional help. Rayner was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $600.

Justin Brett Anderson, 42, had a BAC of .064 when he was intercepted driving on the Bruce Highway at Marmor on April 4 at 10am. He told police he drank half a bottle of rum the night before and stopped drinking at midnight. Anderson was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $450.