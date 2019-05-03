NAME AND SHAME: Drug driver caught with kids in car

Jessica Skye Carlo, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of driving while her license was suspended, one of drug driving unlicensed, one of drug driving while holding a P2 licence and one of possessing meth.

Jessica Skye Carlo, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of driving while her license was suspended, one of drug driving unlicensed, one of drug driving while holding a P2 licence and one of possessing meth.

A ROCKHAMPTON mother was intercepted drug driving with methamphetamines and marijuana in her system and her three children in the car.

Jessica Skye Carlo, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of driving while her licence was suspended, one of drug driving unlicensed, one of drug driving while holding a P2 licence and one of possessing meth.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Carlo was intercepted at 4.15pm on November 29 on Lakes Creek Rd, Berserker, with two primary school-aged children and a toddler in the car.

He said she had meth and marijuana in her system.

Carlo was intercepted driving again on January 24 at 12.10pm on Kerrigan St with meth in her system after her licence had been suspended in December.

She was intercepted driving again on February 10 on Eddington St and Carlo had .2g of meth on her dress near her chest area.

The court heard Carlo had been disqualified from driving twice in 2015 and had been convicted of driving offences in 2013 and had been sentenced in the district court in 2015 and 2016 for possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Melissa Martin said

Carlo had moved away from Rockhampton to get away from drug associates but returned after separating from the father of her youngest child in 2018 and went on a downward spiral.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Carlo to a six-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for two years.

"It's a shame you have never pursued drug counselling,” he said. "I can't help but feel that you don't really want to.”

He further ordered Carlo be disqualified from driving for two years and six months.

Other drug and drink drivers convicted this week:

Vanessa Rose Stewart had a blood alcohol content reading of .05 when she was intercepted driving on Norman Rd at 7.50am on April 13. She was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Mathew Robert Davies, 45, had meth and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving in Norman Gardens with a provisional licence at 2.29pm on February 2. He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Michael James Simpson had meth in his system when he was intercepted driving along Derby St, Rockhampton, on February 26 at 7.58pm. Simpson was disqualified from driving for one month and one day and fined $300.

See more online at www.themorningbulletin.com.au