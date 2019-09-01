NAME AND SHAME: Drug-driver crashed into a Ford Falcon

DRINK-drivers and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

Jobe Nicholas Dalton, 25, had MDMA in his system when he was intercepted driving on Bowen St, Nebo, at 10.36am on May 26.

Dalton who had been at a rodeo for days with friends, didn't recall taking drugs but did drink alcohol, and felt fine before driving.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Damien Joseph Mccoombes, 42, had methamphetamines in his system when he was intercepted driving on Lawrie St, Gracemere, at 1pm on June 16.

Mccoombes, who had worked in management, truck driving and mining before a heart condition required him to stop work, had been sentenced in the Supreme Court to two years in prison on August 8 for possessing more than 2gm of dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Mccoombes he could not afford to take illicit drugs with his heart condition. Mccoombes was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

William Martin Renton-Power had meth in his system when he was intercepted driving on the Bruce Highway, north of Calliope, at 3.35pm on June 28.

He told police he had experimented with drugs when he attended a school reunion recently.

The court heard this was Renton-Power's third drug-driving charge. He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $600.

Kelvin Shane Hughes, 26, had MDMA in his system when he crashed his Commodore into a Ford Falcon on Johnson St, Rockhampton, at 4pm on June 4. The court heard a female witness told police Hughes was aggressive when he got out of the car. Hughes was taken to hospital after the crash.

Hughes told the court he had taken the pill three days before the crash and no longer felt the effects of the drug.

The court heard the father-of-four lost his car (written off), lost his insurance and has to pay for repairs to the Ford. The meatworks employee lives 15km from his workplace and will have to rely on lifts from others. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

Erin Louise Clancy had meth in her system when she was intercepted driving on Lawrie St, Gracemere, at 7.56pm on June 17. She was disqualified from driving for one month, fined $350 and a traffic conviction was recorded.

Daniel Leslie Nairn did not realise his licence had been suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry when he was intercepted driving a truck with a blood alcohol content of .144 at Moranbah on April 20.

He lost his job as an oxy cutter and excavator operator due to the drink-driving charge. It was his fourth drink-driving charge with priors in 2014, 2007 and 2003. Nairn was fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Curtis Stanley Mark had a BAC of .09 after drinking five cans of premix spirits and was intercepted driving on Thozet Rd on July 27 at 9.30pm. The court heard Mark was driving a much more intoxicated friend home. He was fined $900, disqualified from driving for five months and granted a restricted work licence.

Troy Edward Jenkinson had a BAC of 0.72 when he was intercepted driving on James St, Mt Morgan, on July 24 and was a provisional licence holder. He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.