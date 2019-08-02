NAME AND SHAME: Drug-driver sold car after being busted

DRINK-drivers and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

A WOMAN in her 50s sold her car after being busted drug-driving. Mary Louise Fry pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of drug-driving. She was intercepted on Breakspear St, Gracemere, at 3pm on June 11 and admitted to smoking ice at 11am that day, as well as a week before. Fry was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $400.

Graeme Reginald Fay had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Fitzgerald St, Gracemere, at 9.30am on June 12. He had prior convictions for drug-driving and drink-driving. Fay was sentenced to a 12-month probation order and disqualified from driving for three months.

Brett James Ladynski, 43, had a blood alcohol content reading of .168 when he was intercepted driving on Norman Rd at 7.50am on July 13. The court heard the underground mine worker lives in Yeppoon and works in Emerald, but had been at a mate's place in Rockhampton drinking the night before and when he woke up, thought it was midday and was driving home. Ladynski was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Alanna Rose Blackman had a BAC of .074 when she was intercepted driving on Stanley St at 1.15am on June 22. She told police she had drunk beer and vodkas at Giddy Goat nightclub over a six-hour period before driving. She was fined $500, disqualified from driving for three months and granted a restricted licence.

Tanner James Acheson had a BAC reading of .043 when he was intercepted driving on Rodboro St, near the intersection at Dean St, Rockhampton, at 11.35pm on July 16. His licence was also SPUR suspended. Acheson was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Jazzmine Te Uru Ngaiwi Edwards had a BAC reading of .197 after crashing her car on Stewart St, Gracemere, at 6.30am on September 30 last year. The court heard she drove through an intersection on the street with too much speed and failed to brake in time, crashing into a bordering fence and then through a large shed on the property. She told police she had been drinking alcohol. Edwards was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.