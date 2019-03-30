NAME AND SHAME: Drug drivers convicted this week

DRUG drivers convicted in Rockhampton court this week:

Christopher James Perrin had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Wilkinson St, Wandal, on January 30 at 9.40am. He pleaded guilty on Friday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving. The court was told he had been disqualified from driving on February 20 for 27 months after pleading guilty to other charges linked to this drug driving offending. Yesterday, he had another month added to his disqualification period and was fined $450. He was on a two- month suspended sentence at the time of the offending which a further two months was added to the 18-month operational period.

Izybel Mackenzie Loose had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving on Queen Elizabeth Drive on January 17 at 10.40pm. She had a provisional licence at the time. She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.

Trevor Wanstall had meth, amphetamines and pregabalin in his system when he was intercepted driving on Morgan St, Mt Morgan, on December 26 at 3pm. On Monday, he was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $450.