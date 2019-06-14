NAME AND SHAME: Drug drivers fined and disqualified

Jacinta Joy Reid, 34, had methamphetamines and marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving without a licence on Bridge St, North Rockhampton, on April 12 at 1.19am.

PEOPLE convicted of drug driving in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

Jacinta Joy Reid, 34, had methamphetamines and marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving without a licence on Bridge St, North Rockhampton, on April 12 at 1.19am. Her licence had been suspended by the State Penalty Enforcement Registry from March 7 due to unpaid fines. Reid was on parole at the time for a sentence imposed in July. Reid was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Reece James Gleeson, 26, had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving in Norman Gardens on March 14 at 11.45am. Defence lawyer Rowan King said Gleeson ran a business with his wife were his role was to do deliveries, but that would have to be set aside while his licence was disqualified. Gleeson was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for two months.

James Edward Doyle, 54, had methamphetamines in his system when he was intercepted driving on Wood St on November 7 at 5.45pm. He admitted to police he smoked a point of ice three days prior. He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.