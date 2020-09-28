NAME AND SHAME: drunk driver blew .225 after carton of beer

THERE were many drink drivers and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week.

Matthew Stewart Peachey, 31, was intercepted driving at South Bingera with marijuana in his system on December 13, 2019, at 1.55pm. He had a previous offence from 2017 in his record. Peachey was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Joshua Daniel Thomas Beresford, 19, had marijuana in his system and was on a provisional licence when he was intercepted driving on Charles St, Berserker, on July 16 at 9.45pm. He told police he was driving to get food. Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client had argued with his girlfriend and left. He said Beresford claimed he had smoked marijuana a week prior to the intercept. Beresford was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Mark Anthony Weazel, 32, had a carton of beer between 4.30pm and 11.30pm on August 24 before being intercepted by police driving on Buckle St, Park Avenue due to driving with his lights on high beam. He was also unlicensed having not renewed his licence after being disqualified for three months in October 2006. Weazel’s blood alcohol content reading was .225. Weazel told police he was “simply driving around with no destination”. Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said Weazel was told he could not renew his licence until he’d paid off a quarter of his State Penalties Enforcement Registry debt. He said Weazel has since sold the car. Weazel was fined $1600 and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Jamie Vernon Hinton had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Bridge St at 3pm on April 28. He made admissions to recent use. He also failed to appear in court twice. Hinton was fined $1050, disqualified from driving for one month and convictions were recorded.

Michael George Wakeman was found ‘in charge’ of a motor vehicle while he had marijuana in his system. Wakeman was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a white Mitsubishi Triton in Rockhampton at 6.20pm on July 12 and he had the vehicle’s keys in his possession. Wakeman was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months. A conviction was recorded.