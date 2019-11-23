Name and Shame: Drunk driver’s rude gesture grabs police attention

DRINK drivers and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton and Yeppoon magistrates courts this week.

Bevan John Wright, 55, was gesturing rudely to the car in front of him that he was tailgating, which attracted police attention and led to a drink-driving charge with a blood-alcohol reading of .276.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were on Canning St when they saw Wright’s rude behaviour and followed him to Fitzroy St.

He said Wright accelerated heavily down Fitzroy St and police activated lights and sirens when they caught up with him, but Wright did not stop.

Wright’s tyres hit the middle island of the road and police followed him until he stopped behind cars at traffics lights at the George St intersection.

Police took the keys out of the ignition and then located marijuana on Wright.

The court heard Wright had worked in the rail industry for 31 years, then council for five before deciding to stop and take a break in July this year.

Wright was sentenced to 120 hours of community service in 12 months and disqualified from driving for two years and six months.

Mathew James Mason, 28, had MDMA in his system when he was intercepted driving on Queen St, Yeppoon, on August 30 at 5.34pm. The miner had been out partying the night before, celebrating his birthday from days earlier, and took a party drug. He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $800.

Mark Thomas Hanton had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted riding his motorbike on Stanley St, Rockhampton, at 8.22am on August 31. He told the court he had changed his employment to a place that regularly drug tests employees to help deter him from using. Hanton was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $800.

Richard John Hoare had methamphetamines in his system when he was intercepted driving on Yaamba Rd at 2.10pm on August 21. He told the court he and his family had relocated interstate after the intercept to start afresh and stay away from drugs. Hoare was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $750.

Kelly Witchard had meth in his system when he was intercepted driving on High St at 11.33pm on August 12. He was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $500.

Odair Alves Da Silva had a blood-alcohol reading of .063 when he was intercepted driving on Musgrave St at 8.12am on October 30. He told police he had eight beers between 5pm and 11pm the night before. Da Silva was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $700.

Raymond Eric Deamon had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Yaamba Rd at 11.19am on August 31. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

Kyle Craig Wood had a blood-alcohol reading of .053 when he was intercepted driving through McDonald’s drive-through at Stockland Rockhampton at 5.55pm on November 18. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400.

Kory Lawrence White had meth in his system after he drove on Thomas St, Gracemere, at 10am on October 17, 2018, while on a probationary licence. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

Travis Michael Arnold had a blood-alcohol reading of .065 when he was intercepted driving on Yaamba Rd at 8pm on October 21. The tow truck driver will have to take annual leave while he serves his one-month driving disqualification period. He was also fined $1000.