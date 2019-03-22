Menu
Crime

NAME AND SHAME: Five drivers impaired in vehicles

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
22nd Mar 2019 5:10 PM
SOME drink and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

Joshua William Bradley was on a provisional licence when he was intercepted driving with marijuana in his system on December 3 on Derby St at 1.52pm. He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $500.

Kaylene Evelyn Lawton, 47, was the licensed passenger driven by a learner driver when police intercepted the vehicle on Yaamba Rd about 12am on March 2. She told police she had premix bourbon cans between 3-11pm. She had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.14. The mother of six and grandmother of seven said her youngest son had harassed her to go for a drive and get cigarettes. She had caved in. Lawton was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Peter Graeme Craig had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Lakes Creek Rd on January 6 at 6.02pm. He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $550.

Jesse Robert Allan Inall had a BAC of 0.166 when police noticed "dramatic” breaking of the Ford Falcon he was driving on Laurie St, Gracemere, at 11.40pm on March 7. He told police he had six Great Northern beers between 7.30-11.15pm. He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

Robert Anthony Jackson had a BAC of 0.104 when he was intercepted driving on Bridge St on February 2 at 8pm. He told police he had consumed three Great Northern beers between 5.10-7pm. Jackson was granted a restricted licence to continue operating his business, Robert Jackson Builders, for the next four months. He was also fined $700.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

