NAME AND SHAME: Four men caught drink driving in mining town

FOUR men fronted Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30 for drink driving in the small, Central Queensland mining town.

---

A 32-year-old Moranbah miner was on his way to get food when he was caught drink driving.

Jake Ruhi was intercepted by police for an random breath test (RBT) about 12.50am on May 15, 2020, at Goonyella Rd, the court heard.

After a positive result he was taken to the police station and recorded a BAC of .15.

Ruhi said he made the silly decision to drive after a few too many beers the night before.

“After work we had a few beers and got a bit carried away,” he said.

The court heard the Grosvenor Mine worker has been seeing a drug and alcohol counsellor in Moranbah since the incident occurred.

Ruhi pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

He was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for nine months. The conviction was recorded.

---

A Moranbah man was drink driving after consuming about 10 XXXX Gold cans in a five hour period.

Taylor Dennis Jones, 27, recorded a BAC of .185 when he was stopped by police on Mills Ave about 11.35pm on March 8, 2020.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Jones told police he consumed about 10 beers between 2pm and 7pm and was driving home.

Jones pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

“How you can consume this much and this it’s acceptable to drive is beyond me,” Magistrate Robert Walker said.

Jones was very remorseful in court and accepted he needed to change his ways.

He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 10 months. The conviction was recorded.

---

A Moranbah mine worker was told to review his relationship with alcohol after facing court for drink driving.

James Valentine Agius, 21, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was intercepted by police for an RBT about 1.10am on June 12 on Moranbah Access Rd, while driving back to his work camp.

Agius returned a positive reading of .113 BAC after consuming a mix of schooners and rum and coke the previous evening.

Duty lawyer Sean Gibbs said Agius, who grew up in Eton, was remorseful for his actions.

“You really ought to review your relationship with alcohol,” Mr Walker said.

Agius was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months. The conviction was recorded.

---

A 21-year-old father “wasn’t really thinking” when he decided to drink drive at Moranbah.

Dylan Tod Palmer was intercepted by police about 12.30am on July 24 while driving on Belyando Ave.

He returned a positive roadside breath test and recorded a BAC of .081 after consuming two full strength beers and four rum and cokes.

“I wasn’t really thinking at the time,” Palmer told the court.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Palmer was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months. The conviction was recorded.