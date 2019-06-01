NAME AND SHAME: JD and beers lead to .126 reading

CLAYTON Gregory Rose had a BAC of .126 when he was intercepted driving on Knight St, Park Avenue, at 11.40pm on May 11. The Blackwater worker told police he had been drinking Jack Daniels and heavy beers. Rose was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $650.

A FORMER corrections worker drank-drove at 11.25am on April 17 after drinking home mixed scotch and diet Cokes that morning. Helen Clarrisa Wells pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week to drink-driving. The court heard police could smell liquor on her breath when they intercepted her as she drove towards the Department of Transport and Main Roads. She had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .067. The court heard Wells had quit her job working as a corrections officer for 12 years in order to get a better job, but was now at risk of losing her small rural property. She drank due to the stress she was under and didn't realise she was over the limit. Wells was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400. Magistrate Cameron Press told Wells "there is light at the end of the tunnel... things will get better.”

BRODIE Craig Douglas Allen had a BAC of .054 when he was intercepted driving on Lakes Creek Rd on March 31 at 5.40pm. He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for two months.

NICKKI Therese Burke, 27, had a BAC of .141 when she was intercepted driving on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd at Ironpot, heading back to Rockhampton after drinking Great Northerns at The Strand, on April 28 at 12.15am. Burke, who is a single mother who the court heard will maintain her job despite being disqualified from driving for six months, was also fined $1000.

CODY John McDonald, 27, had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Bolsover St on March 30 while on a provisional licence. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

KAREESHA Lee Kaur, 42, had methamphetamines and marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving at 11.35pm on April 11 on Dunbar St, Koongal. Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said she had spiralled downward after her father's death eight months earlier. Kaur was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $750.

NAVDEEP Singh Mann had a BAC of .119 when police found his vehicle parked at the Frenchville Sportsclub on May 10 at 9.10pm. At 9pm, police received reports of a disturbance at Mann's address on Edington St, Berserker, where he had left in a vehicle. Police found the vehicle parked 10 minutes later at the Frenchville Sportsclub with Mann inside and the vehicle turned off. Mann was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $600.