NAME AND SHAME: Joint at friend’s 50th costs driver

MULTIPLE drug and drink drivers were convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

Robert John Rayner had a joint at a friend’s 50th and decided to drive. That cost him $350 and he was disqualified from driving for one month after police intercepted him on Queen Elizabeth Dv about 7pm on December 14, 2019, with marijuana in his system.

David John Hyde had a blood-alcohol content reading of .06 when he was intercepted driving on Stanley St at 12.30pm on January 30. He told police he’d had two beers since 11am and was travelling to the shops. Hyde had a six page traffic history with a drink driving offence in 2015 where he was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months. He was fined $550 this week and disqualified from driving for four months for the January 30 offence.

Alistair Paull White, 23, had MDMA and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on the Landsborough Hwy at Ilfracombe at 1.52pm on October 26. He was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Tamara Rose Timms, 26, had a BAC of .056 when she was intercepted driving on Waters St at 10.20pm on January 10. She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $550.

Renee Dale Mcleod had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving on Norman Rd at 6.20pm on November 30, 2019. She told the court she had finished work at Duaringa and was driving to a friends house to stay before heading to her second job in Agnes Water. She was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.