Name and shame: Man had six beers, drove to ‘cool down’

Some of the drink and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court recently:

Michael Dougan, 45, had speed in his system when he was intercepted driving on Gladstone Rd on March 1 at 3.09pm. He admitted to police he had used the illicit drug the day before and didn’t think it was still in his system. Dougan was giving a friend a lift at the time of intercept. He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Mitchell John Williamson recorded a blood-alcohol content reading (BAC) of .161 after he drove on Berserker St on March 25 at 11.40pm. Police were called to the location after a witness watched Williamson drive a 4WD. Police located Williamson in front of his residence after he had a verbal argument with the witness. Williamson told police he had consumed six XXXX 375ml beers and had driven to “cool down”. The court heard Williamson had two more beers after driving. He immediately lost his licence. Williamson was fined $700 and disqualified from driving by the court for six months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Teilah Meleese Rukiehn had a BAC of .022 when she was intercepted driving on Gladstone Rd on April 17 at 12.05am. Rukiehn had a provisional licence at the time of intercept. She told police she was dropping friends home and she had one can of Jack Daniels earlier in the evening plus three sips at about 11pm. She was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Lincoln Jody Gander had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Musgrave St on February 21 at 7.38pm. He made admission to recent drug use and his licence was suspended for 24 hours. Gander was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Michael Allen McCabe (pictured below) had drugs in his system when he was intercepted driving on Campbell/Fitzroy St on February 28 about 7pm. He was State Penalties Enforcement Registry suspended from driving and the car was unregistered. Police ran into McCabe again a month later, on March 23, outside Raffles Hotel in the carpark. McCabe had methamphetamines and a used syringe in his bumbag. He was on a suspended sentence at the time for drugs. McCabe was sentenced to six months prison, wholly activated his suspended sentence from June 2020 to serve four months, cumulative on the six months, and immediate parole release. He was fined $1350 and disqualified from driving for four months.

George Steven Stragham had a BAC of .054 when he was intercepted driving on Lower Dawson Rd on April 4 at 9.17pm. He told police he had three Great Northern beers before driving. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

Andrew Roy Shaw had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Lakes Creek Rd at 7.05pm on March 27. The learner licence holder told the court he was a trainee. He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Kate Louise McLellan had a BAC of .054 when she was intercepted driving on High St at 7.40pm on April 20. She told police she had consumed one rum and coke can prior to driving and had driven from Kinka Beach. McLellan told the court her eldest daughter had recently had a liver transplant, had been unwell since and had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and depression. McLellan said she had not intended on driving and had been drinking due to stress. She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Leathan Jai Vale had methamphetamines in his system when he was intercepted driving on Stanley st at 6.33pm on April 2. He had a provisional licence. Vale told the court he had moved in with his mother because he had “quite a bit of debt” and couldn’t feed himself or his dog. He said a few weeks prior to the intercept, he had been in an accident and a girlfriend at the time suggested using meth to help. He said he had since cut ties with that person. Vale was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

Kody James Boody, 18, had a BAC of .073 when police located him at a crash site on Pandora Road, Alton Downs, at 7.30am on May 8. Defence lawyer Jess King said Boody had been working at Beef Australia 2021 all week and had gone to a friend’s place after work and been drinking Great Northern beers. She said he had left his friend’s place at 1am thinking he was under the limit, but crashed into a fence on a rural road on his way home on the five minute drive. Ms King said Boody fell asleep at the wheel. She said he decided to stay where he was due to no phone and get help after sunrise. Ms King said as a result of the incident, he lost his job and had a new one lined up, dependant on the court outcome. Boody was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Theresa Ann O’Brien told police she had three glasses of wine before driving when she was intercepted with a BAC of .108. Police had intercepted O’Brien on Breakspear Street at 12.30am on May 8. She told police she had dropped a friend home. The single mother was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $650.

Peta Amanelle Hixon, 42, had a BAC of .086 when she was intercepted driving on James Street, Mt Morgan, at 6pm on April 24. The Gladstone resident, who works at Queensland Alumina Limited on a casual basis, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

Daniel George Wilson, 28, had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Lower Dawson Road, Allenstown, on April 3 at 2.10pm. Wilson had two unlicensed driving convictions on his traffic record. He was disqualified from driving for seven months and fined $900.

Patricia Irene Burgess had meth in her system when she was intercepted driving in Norman Gardens on March 3 about 10am. She provided letters from rehabilitation services Helem Yumba and Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services along with a letter from the Rockhampton Womens Health Service to the court. She said before the intercept, she had a call from a former partner and was at a party where meth was being passed around. “I had some, which I regret,” Burgess said. The court heard she had a conviction for drug-driving a year prior. Burgess was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $500.