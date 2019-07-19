NAME AND SHAME: Move car out of boat's way costs driver

HE WAS just moving a vehicle out of the way so he could get his boat out the next morning when he crashed into a parked car while more than four times the limit.

Kyle James Crossley pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police were called to a traffic crash in Cousins St, The Range, at 10.50pm on June 16.

She said the defendant had backed into a parked car while moving his.

Ms Marsden said Crossley told police he had consumed many Great Northern cans and Canadian Club premixes that evening.

Crossley's blood alcohol content was .223.

Crossley was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Danielle Ellen Messina had a BAC of .053 when she was intercepted driving on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence on May 15. She told police she had three Jim Beam premix cans before leaving Sarina. Messina had a drink driving conviction from 2015. She was ordered to pay $500 on Monday and disqualified from driving for three months.

Brent Stephen Colgan had a BAC of .08 when he was intercepted driving on Norman Rd on June 8 at 9pm. He had been drinking Great Northern beers since 4.30pm. Colgan, who runs a business that employs 22 people, was disqualified from driving for three months on Monday and fined $750.

Chloe Jane Arnold had methamphetamine in her system when she was intercepted driving on Elphinestone St on March 6 at 1.10pm. She held a provisional licence. Arnold told the court she had since sought help through Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services, moved back in with her dad for support and had a new job. Arnold was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400 with no conviction recorded.