NAME AND SHAME: Mum of five caught drug driving

FOUR drivers faced Blackwater Magistrates Court today for either speeding, drink or drug driving.

Mum of five, Vickie Ann Bills, 35, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Rockhampton on December 31, 2019.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police intercepted Bills on Moores Creek Rd about 7.46pm.

She returned a positive drug test and further tests revealed traces of methylamphetamine and cannabis.

Magistrate Robert Walker expressed concern about her using illicit substances despite her responsibility to her children.

She was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two months. The conviction was recorded.

---

A remorseful Stewart David Harris, 26, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Blackwater.

Sgt Ongheen said Harris was intercepted by police patrolling Railway St about 2.45pm on March 22.

He said the random drug test returned a positive result and further tests found traces of cannabis.

“I’m very sorry for what I’ve done, I won’t let it happen again,” Harris said.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month. The conviction was recorded.

---

Blackwater man, Bronzen Guy Rowlands, faced court for drink driving.

Rowlands was driving a Toyota Hilux when he was intercepted by police about 9.20pm on June 10 on Mackenzie St, Blackwater, the court heard.

He undertook a RBT, returned a reading of 0.085 per cent BAC, and was given a 24-hour suspension, Sgt Ongheen said.

Rowlands pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He apologised for his actions and said “it won’t happen again”.

Rowlands was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months. The conviction was recorded.

---

Ricky Lee Cooke, 24, was caught speeding near Dingo about 12.40pm on January 9.

Cooke today pleaded guilty to disobeying the speed limit and told the court he was pressured for time.

Police caught Cooke driving at 115km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on Fitzroy Development Road when they were patrolling the area, Sgt Ongheen said.

He was issued an infringement notice, but several weeks later it was found there was an error on the ticket and a new infringement notice was issued.

On March 2, Cooke elected to have the matter dealt with in court, the court heard.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the lesson for Cooke was not to risk his life on the road, even when he was pressed for time.

He was fined $367 and the conviction was recorded.