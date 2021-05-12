Name and shame: Old Bruce Hwy driver had BAC .220

Here are some of the drink and drug-drivers convicted recently in Rockhampton Magistrates Court:

David Allan Harley had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading of .220 when he was intercepted driving on the Old Bruce Highway at Marlborough at 1.10am on April 18. He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Elspeth Lisa Mitchell, 57, had BAC of .148 when she was intercepted driving away from Bartlett’s Tavern on Campbell St on April 3 at 10.40pm. She told police she had consumed eight beers in four hours and she was driving home. She only held a provisional licence. The court heard Mitchell normally got a taxi home, but she had an argument with someone at the pub which upset her emotionally. Mitchell was disqualified from driving for 10 months and fined $950.

Kimberley Sandra Amie Ceissman, 25, had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving on Queen Elizabeth Drive on March 2 at 10.58am. There were children in the back seat. She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

Michael Lawrence Hinds (pictured) had a BAC of .153 when he was intercepted driving on Webber Ave, Kawana, at 10.35pm on April 3. He had been intercepted as the Ford ute he was driving did not have rear lights working. Hinds told police he had three pints of beer before driving. He had a previous drug-drive conviction from 2018. He told the court he had recently undergone knee surgery, lost his job due to Covid and was moving house the day he appeared in court. Hinds was disqualified from driving for 10 months and ordered to pay a $1100 fine.

Samuel Armstrong Walsh was under the influence of MDMA when he crashed in the Dean St IGA carpark about 2.20pm on March 21. Police found Walsh slumped over the steering wheel of a Holden sedan which was parked diagonally in a disability car park space. Walsh told police he had driven into the car park and attempted to turn around, at speed, and hit bollards. He told police he had consumed MDMA earlier that day. Walsh told the court he had relocated to Hervey Bay with his partner and was under a lot of stress at the time of the incident. Walsh was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1000.

Levi Ruben-Scot Barnicoat had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Musgrave St, Berserker, at 3.15pm on February 24. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Evania Joy Taiters, 40, had a BAC reading of .119 when she was intercepted driving an unregistered vehicle on Lakes Creek Rd on March 13 at 11.13pm with three passengers. She told police she had consumed seven cans of Canadian Club and Dry premix prior to driving. The vehicle’s registration expired 11 days prior. Taiters, who cares for three of her children and a grandchild, was immediately suspended from driving and sold her car to avoid temptation. She was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $950.