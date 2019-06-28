Menu
Crime
Crime

NAME AND SHAME: one driver failed to stop at RBT site

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
28th Jun 2019 5:52 PM
MOTORISTS convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week for drink or drug driving:

Kimberley Sandra Ceissman, 23, had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .02 when she was intercepted driving while holding a provisional licence along Campbell St at 6.05pm on June 7 in an erratic manner with two male passengers. She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

Peter Allan Kraatz had a BAC of .086 when he was busted drink driving on Kirkellen St, Berserker, after police received calls about a suspected drunk driver and police finding a car matching the description driving over the Fitzroy Bridge and followed it. The court heard police located Kraatz at his residence at 9pm on April 19 and he told them he had just driven from Gracemere. Kraatz was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $700. A restricted heavy rig licence was granted.

Danny John Busby had a BAC of .140 when police intercepted him unsuccessfully trying to park on Gordon St on May 29 at 6pm. The court heard police were conducting RBTs on James St when they tried to intercept Busby, but he did not stop. When police questioned him, he told them he was driving from one friend's place to another and did not know where he was standing. Busby was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $600.

