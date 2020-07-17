NAME AND SHAME: Relationship break up costs man $750

A MAN decided to drive home after breaking up with his partner, costing him $750 and a driving disqualification period of six months.

Kevin Robert Ivinson, 37, pleaded guilty on July 7 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving and was a holder of a probationary licence.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said police intercepted Ivinson on Reaney St, Rockhampton, at 7.19pm on June 20.

He said Ivinson told police he had been drinking throughout the night and his last drink was 20 minutes prior.

When asked, Ivinson was not able to produce his driver’s licence and stated he had lost it.

Mr Schoeman said Ivinson added he drank about six Victorian Bitters and had been at Parkhurst, but decided to drive home after breaking up with his partner.

He said Ivinson told police he knew he would be over the legal limit, but just wanted to get home.

Ivinson had a blood-alcohol content reading of .144 and his licence was immediately suspended.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said his client had been in a relationship with the woman for five years and they were ‘working things out’ with Relationships Australia.

He said Ivinson had worked at the meatworks for two years and in mining for seven years.

Ivinson was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months.

OTHER COURT NEWS:

Katie Louise Mcloughlin pleaded guilty on July 8 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving. She was intercepted driving on Gordon St about 1.30pm on April 22 with methamphetamines and marijuana in her system. She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Catherine Robyn Martin, 56, pleaded guilty on July 8 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug drive. She was intercepted driving on Butler St, Mt Morgan, about 6.50pm on April 29 with meth and marijuana in her system. “I slipped off the rails for a little bit,” Martin told the court. She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Nathan Charles Jones, 35, was intercepted driving on Moores Creek Rd at 9.25pm on New Year’s Eve with meth and marijuana in his system. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty on July 8 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.