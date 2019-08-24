Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Name and Shame: Repeat drug driver takes significant steps

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARREN James Bird has handed his bankcard to his sister after he was busted drug-driving twice this year.

Bird, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to the two counts.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police intercepted Bird on March 14 at 3.20pm and he tested positive for methamphetamines and again on June 15 at 11.48pm.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Bird realised meth had taken over his life for some time so he had given his sister his bankcard, destroyed his SIM card and mobile phone to reduce temptation.

"He has been clean for some weeks,” she said.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said he was impressed with Bird's "significant efforts” to rid his life of drugs with family help.

Bird was sentenced to an eight-month probation order and disqualified from driving for six months. Convictions were recorded.

Ainsleigh Louise Ross had a blood alcohol content level of .051 when she was intercepted driving along Anthony Drive, Tannum Sands, at 8pm on June 23.

She told police she had two full strength schooners of beer and one schooner of light beer in the three hours before driving.

Ross was disqualified from driving for one month with a restricted car and motorbike licence granted.

She was also fined $450.

No conviction was recorded.

Nathan Robert Dove had cannabis in his system when he was intercepted driving along Bolsover St, Rockhampton, on July 2 at 8.15am.

The 30-year-old jeweller told Magistrate Jeff Clarke he had recently given up smoking after 10 years.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

drink driver drug driver name and shame tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    World's smallest drive-in still operates here in CQ

    premium_icon World's smallest drive-in still operates here in CQ

    News Built in 1969, the drive-in recently celebrated 50 years of memories, beer and fun times

    Woman charged after ill husband too sick to drive home

    premium_icon Woman charged after ill husband too sick to drive home

    Crime Her husband had been at the hospital for a biopsy on his neck

    A split second causes a life time of pain

    premium_icon A split second causes a life time of pain

    News Craig didn't know it would be his last carefree drive