NAME AND SHAME: Repeat drunk driver had 0.050 BAC

SOME of the drink- and drug- driving convictions in court this week.

Christopher Lee Blanch had methamphetamine in his system when he was busted driving on Glenmore Rd at 11.40am on December 4.

Blanch told the court he was receiving medical assistance to address his drug use.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

Jason Laurie Morgan, 50, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.180 when he was intercepted driving on Dean St on January1.

He told police he had consumed 14 Great Northern beers throughout the evening.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Morgan had spent New Year's Eve with a friend and his brother-in-law and was supposed to stay in the caravan where he had been drinking, but he forgot.

Morgan had his licence suspended when he was intercepted and was disqualified from driving for 10 months on Thursday. He was also fined $1000.

Gary Stuart Onions had only a BAC of 0.050 when he was intercepted on Ranger St, Gracemere, at 4.20pm on January 31. However it was his traffic history that led to a stern lecture from magistrate Cameron Press and some hefty penalties.

Mr Press said Onions should know he could not have even one drink and drive given his three prior drink-driving convictions - a 0.124 BAC in 2011 and two convictions in 2014 for BACs of 0.068 and 0.084.

"If you keep coming back here you are facing time in prison,” Mr Press said.

Onions was fined $700 and disqualified for seven months for this latest drink driving offence.

Adam Christopher Blackshaw had a BAC of only 0.049 when he was intercepted driving on Gladstone Rd at Allenstown on December 13 at 10.40pm.

It was the fact his licence had expired three months earlier on September 6 that led him to plead guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week to one count of drink driving and one of driving unlicensed.

Blackshaw said he was on his way to work when he was intercepted and it was because of his own ignorance that he didn't realise his licence had expired.

"I had only two drinks,” he said.

Blackshaw was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.