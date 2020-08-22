NAME AND SHAME: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

Rockhampton drink and drug-drivers who pleaded guilty in court this week.

Dylan John Riley, 19, was found sitting in the driver’s seat with keys next to him when police found a red Ford Fiesta parked on Denham St at 3.30am on July 18.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police observed Riley had glassy eyes and they smelt liquor on his breath.

He said Riley told officers he had consumed a Great Northern minutes prior to their arrival.

Mr Fox said 10 to 15 minutes later, Riley was breathalysed and he then admitted he had consumed much more alcohol – five Great Northerns and five Jack Daniels.

He said Riley then told police he had no intent of driving and planned to sleep until sober.

Mr Fox said CCTV showed Riley had actually driven from East St, down Denham St and towards Bolsover St.

Riley had blood alcohol content (BAC) reading of .164.

He was on probation at the time of the offence.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered Riley to pay a $1000 fine and disqualified from driving for nine months.

“You understand if you have an accident when you are over the legal limit that affects your insurance too,” she asked Riley.

Lloyd Franz Deininger pleaded guilty on August 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug-driving.

He had been intercepted on the Bruce Highway at Midgee at 10.30pm on May 10. Deininger told police he had consumed “a variety of illicit drugs in the past seven days”.

Tests revealed he had methamphetamines in his system.

Deininger told the court he had recently reconnected with his son for the first time in seven years and was now working – things that changed since being charged along with no more drug consumption. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Dawn Maree Heidrich was in the passenger seat when she was busted drink-driving.

She was supervising a learner driver when police intercepted the Toyota wagon on Boongary Rd, Kabra, about 4.15pm on July 31. Heidrich told police she had three glasses of wine. Her BAC was .054. She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

Joshua Robert Mchugh pleaded guilty on August 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

The 33-year-old was found by police inside his vehicle on March 26 at 11.45pm, parked at a Rockhampton region boat ramp.

Mchugh admitted to police that between 2pm and 5pm he had consumed two bottles of wine.

Police also located a capped syringe, along with two empty clip-seal bags inside the vehicle.

Mchugh was later breath tested and found to be low-range drink-driving.

No drugs were found to be in his system.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $850.

Clay Marcus Blackman was busted drink-driving in a random breath test as he travelled home from visiting friends.

He was intercepted in a white Suzuki Swift by police conducting mobile patrols on Alma St, Rockhampton, on July 25 at 8.50pm.

Officers reportedly smelt liquor and observed Blackman’s “glassy eyes.”

He pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 19 to one count of low-range drink-driving.

The prosecution said Blackman admitted to officers that evening he had consumed around 10 Great Northern beers and two RTDs.

He was subsequently tested, returning a BAC of 0.093.

The father-of-one was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $750.

Warren Henry Broadhurst visited a dental clinic and consumed strong painkillers hours before he was caught driving under the influence.

He appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 18, pleading guilty to one count of low-range drink-driving.

The court heard police intercepted Broadhurst at Boyd St, Frenchville on March 31 at 7.13pm.

The prosecution said his demeanour was erratic, with several attempts made to obtain a successful blood-alcohol reading.

Broadhurst admitted he had consumed around four full-strength stubbies that afternoon.

He was transported to Rockhampton Police Station to undergo further testing, later returning a positive BAC of 0.078.

Broadhurst’s lawyer said the defendant had received dental treatment the morning of the offence and consumed no food.

He also received upsetting news surrounding the health of his elderly father.

He was disqualified from driving for one month. He was also convcited and fined $350.

Laura Jane Aiken fronted court after she was found to be intoxicated while attempting to operate a vehicle with her two young children in it.

The youth worker appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 19 where she pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Police Prosecutor Jessica King said Aiken, along with her children, were intercepted by police on Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens on May 25.

Officers witnessed Aiken attempt to drive the blue Toyota Corolla around 5.30pm.

The court heard she was unemployed at the time of the offence, which led to her excessive drinking.

Aiken told police at the time of offending she had consumed two bottles of port that day, and one the night prior.

She was disqualified from driving for three months.

She was also convicted and fined $600.