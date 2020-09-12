NAME AND SHAME: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: contributed

DRINK and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

Jodie Paulene Daniels had a blood-alcohol content reading of .053 when she was intercepted driving along Thozet Rd, Koongal, at 1.52am on June 7.

Daniels pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Daniels told police she had consumed six rum and colas and three ciders that night.

Daniels told Acting Magistrate John Milburn she was having a few drinks with family and made the “stupid” decision to drive her children home.

“I didn’t think I would be over, but I was,” she said.

Daniels was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month. A traffic conviction was recorded.

---

Tyler Jae Warren had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving along the Landsborough Hwy near Longreach at 5.45pm on March 17.

Warren pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8.

Warren, who was the holder of a provisional P1 licence, told Acting Magistrate John Milburn he had recently started working at the Leichhardt Hotel and needed his licence to get from Gracemere to work.

He said he wanted to apply for a work licence, however, Mr Milburn said he wouldn’t be able to.

“You wouldn’t be eligible to apply for a work licence and if you did apply you would have to before me at the time you entered a plea of guilty, which is now,” he said.

“So, in that regard I am rejecting your application made verbally.”

Warren continued to address Mr Milburn, saying he wasn’t smoking marijuana on the day.

He said he had been clean from the drug for a year and a half and gotten his life together since moving away from Rockhampton.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

---

Isaac William Mitchell, 21, had a blood-alcohol content reading of .069 when he was intercepted driving along Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton, at 8pm on June 11.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 9.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Mitchell told police he had consumed two to three Great Northern stubbies that evening.

Mitchell was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

---

Cody John Smith, 24, had a blood-alcohol content reading of .157 when he was intercepted driving along Benjamin Dr, Gracemere, at 11.30pm on August 24.

Smith pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton magistrates court on September 10.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Smith was revving his engine at high revs when he was intercepted by police.

Ms Marsden said Smith told police had a variety of beer and rum throughout the afternoon, was drunk and would “go over”.

She said as Smith got out of his vehicle, an empty beer bottle fell out and onto the roadway, with Smith stumbling to stop it from rolling away.

She said he told police he was only driving 500m up the road.

Smith was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for eight months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

---

Stuart Mark Ogden had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving in the Gracemere Shoppingworld carpark at 1pm on April 1.

Ogden pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10.

Ogden told Magistrate Cameron Press he used drugs socially.

Mr Press warned Ogden to start addressing his drug “issue”.

Ogden was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

---

Chelsi Dyane Herdman, 19, had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving along the Capricorn Highway, Gracemere, on May 28.

Herdman pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Herdman told police she had used marijuana on the day of driving.

Herdman told Magistrate Cameron Press she had an eight-month old baby in her care and helped her aunt by doing school runs for her three children.

Said she used marijuana to relax.

Magistrate Cameron Press suggested Herdman see a doctor regarding her drug use.

“I pay very little credence to your responsibilities when you clearly ignore those responsibilities, use drugs with a young child and then drive around other kids with drugs in your system,” Mr Press said.

“If you find you must take illicit drugs, I suggest you see a doctor ASAP.

“If you keep come back before the court with drugs, whether you possess them or are driving with them, you can end up going to jail, so tackle the problem now.”

Herdman was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.