NAME AND SHAME: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: contributed

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: contributed

A NUMBER of drink and drug-drivers were dealt with in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

Gary Michael Allen, 33, had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving along Murray St on July 31.

Allen pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 13.

The father of seven also pleaded guilty to two counts each of driving without a licence and contravening a direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Allen was intercepted driving along Elphinstone St about 8am on July 18.

Ms King said checks revealed Allen’s licence had a high-speed suspension which was effective from April 18 to October 17.

She said he told police he was unaware of the suspension and was heading to work.

She said he failed to attend Rockhampton Police Station in seven days to provide his identifying particulars.

She said when Allen was intercepted driving along Murray St on July 31, he told police his name was Craig Donald Allen. He provided his correct details after a police search indicated a person by that name did not exist in Queensland.

She said he told police he provided that name because he was unlicensed.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client wouldn’t lose his job, but the loss of his licence would affect his employment.

Mr Gimbert said his client had unregistered all of his vehicles and delivered them to his father in Mt Morgan, so he wasn’t tempted to drive.

Allen was fined $2050 and disqualified from driving for 13 months with convictions recorded.

---

Judith Anne Elliott had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving in Rockhampton at 11.36am on August 16.

Elliott pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 14.

She told Magistrate Jason Schubert her drug use was a one off.

“It is not a regular occurrence,” she said.

She also asked Mr Schubert for no convictions to be recorded due to the nature of her employment in disability and aged care.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month with no convictions recorded.

---

Russel Lee Clifton had a blood-alcohol content reading of .058 when he was intercepted driving along Svendsen Rd, Zilzie, about 5pm on September 3.

Clifton pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 14.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said Clifton was driving home from Rockhampton when he was intercepted by police.

Clifton told Magistrate Jason Schubert he had run into a friend at a car wash in Rockhampton and had too much beer before driving home.

He said he had been suffering from depression since 2015 and had just started to get his life back together.

He was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months with convictions recorded.

---

Jason Ian Francis, 35, had MDMA and methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving along the Capricorn Hwy, Fairy Bower about 9.45pm on April 1.

Francis pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 16.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said Francis had made admissions to police about recent drug use when he was intercepted.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said his client had recently relocated to Central Queensland from the Northern Territory after being offered work in Mackay.

However, Mr Cagney said his client was let go about two weeks after relocating due to COVID-19 issues.

“He found himself stuck in Central Queensland with no family support and no money,” he said.

“He travelled to Rockhampton to reside with his parents because he could not afford to travel back to the Northern Territory to be with his family.

“Ultimately, he made a very foolish decision whilst in a state of depression to consume illicit substances. It was out of character.”

Francis was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month with no convictions recorded.

MORE COURT STORIES:

Juvenile in court for attempting to rob woman at knifepoint

Woman in 60s hit with plank of wood by druggie high on meth

Mother attacks partner over parenting skills

Alleged DV offender threatens to kill partner and himself