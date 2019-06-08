NAME AND SHAME: Six beers lead to .132 reading

DRINK and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

ROBERT Christopher Ashcroft had a BAC of 0.132 when he was intercepted driving on Norman Rd on May 18 at 2.05am. He had a provisional licence, that was demerit point suspended at the time. He told police he had six mid-strength beers, consumed between 6pm the previous evening to about 30-45minutes prior to being intercepted. Ashcroft was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $1100.

JODY Nicole Morgan had cannabis in her system when she was intercepted driving on Leichhardt St, Bowen, at 11.15am on March 5. She was the holder of a probationary licence and told police of her recent drug use. She said it was silly and was going to see a counsellor. Morgan was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

NATASHA Louise Wilson had methamphetamine in her system when she was intercepted driving on Musgrave St at 6pm on April 20. She said she went to the clubs on the weekend, got drunk and went home. She couldn't explain to police how the meth got in her system. Wilson was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

RYLAN Timothy Massingham had cannabis in his system when he was intercepted driving on Alexander Ct, Gracemere, at 3.45pm on April 18. Massingham moved rapidly away from police and started to run after being told he had been detained for further testing. He took about four to five steps before being handcuffed. He told police he only took a few steps before thinking about what he was doing. He said he had smoked cannabis before driving. He was disqualified four months and fined $700.

MARK Edward Petersen had methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving in Koongal, at 9am on March 14. He said he was going through a hard divorce. Petersen was disqualified for one month and fined $500.