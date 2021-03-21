Name and shame: Six pack of beers after wife’s emergency surgery

Some of the people recently convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for drug-driving and/or drink-driving:

Cheyenne Brooke Louise Franovich had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving on Yeppoon Rd on January 8, 2021, at 11.16pm. She was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Allan Jamie King had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Musgrave St on January 9. He told police he had not consumed drugs but had been around people smoking drugs two hours prior to intercept. He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Kai Dylan Turner, 24, had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on East St at 3.20pm on October 23, 2020. It was his fourth drug-driving offence in five years. Defence lawyer Cailtin Dee said Turner’s mother died in July and he worked with his father commercial fishing. Magistrate Cameron Press warned Turner “you are going to end up going to jail very, very shortly if you keep coming back before the court.” He sentenced Turner to three months’ prison, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months. Turner was also disqualified from driving for eight months. Traffic convictions were recorded.

Allana Maree Duncan, 28, was unlicensed when she was intercepted driving on Yaamba Rd with a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading of .030 on December 27 at 7.55pm. Her learner’s licence had expired in 2018 and she was unaware. She had consumed three cans of vodka before driving. She was detected driving again, unlicensed, on February 23 at 2.55am. Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the mother-of-three drove to check on her sister due to personal issues she was going through at the time. She said her client worked and could walk to work or get lifts. Duncan was disqualified from driving for three months and ordered to pay fines of $250 and $450.

Stephen John Lamey had a BAC of .135 when he was intercepted driving on East St on February 24 at 9pm. He told the court his wife had emergency surgery that day and he had gone home, consumed a six pack of beers with no intention of going anywhere. However, he decided to drive after finding out she had woken up from surgery. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.