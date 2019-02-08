NAME AND SHAME: This week's drink and drug drivers

Christopher William Brisbin had a BAC of 0.126 when he was intercepted driving on William St on January 1 at 3.22am. The paramedical student told police he had four premix vodka can during the evening. He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $700 on February 7.

This week's drink and drug drivers convicted in court.

Zachariah Benjamin Moss had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.127 when he was intercepted driving on Musgrave St at 8.20pm on December 6. The Rockhampton Regional Council labourer, who requires his licence for work, was not eligible for a restricted licence due to a demerit point suspension in the past five years. The court heard Moss drank due to stressed after his new home flooded. Moss was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $600.

Lee Angus Tonki, 19, had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Canning St at 8.55pm on December 14. He was a provisional licence holder. "I regret my decision to get behind the wheel. I doubt it will happen again. This has been a terrible process,” Tonki said. He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $600.

Shawn William Noyes had a BAC of 0.091 when he was intercepted on Elphinstone St at 1.25pm on January 17. The hospitality manager said he had stopped drinking at midnight, woke up at 11.30am and went for lunch with his wife and had two drinks. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $600.

Paul William Nalder had a BAC of 0.063 when he was intercepted driving on Glenmore Rd at 5.06pm on December 11. He said he was under financial and family stress due to his son's autism. He was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $450.

Holly Louise Marion Gardner, 36, had methamphetamines in her system when police came across her standing outside her vehicle on the Bruce Highway (what is the suburb?) at 8.25am, November 11. They found a glass pipe in the Holden Cruze. She was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1000.