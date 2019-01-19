NAME AND SHAME: This week's drug and drunk drivers

SOME of the drink and drug drivers convicted this week.

Timothy Williams had methamphetamines in his system when he was intercepted on Bolsover St at 10.35pm on October 12. He was disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay a $600 fine.

Jason Randall Hackney had meth in his system when he was intercepted on Kent St on September 20 at 7.31pm. He was disqualified from driving for two months and ordered to pay a $600 fine.

Grant Todd McDonald, 18, had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted at Emerald on October 14. On December 13, McDonald and his friend, Declan John Van Arkel, had an illegal street race on Yaamba Rd, reaching 122km/h in a 70km/h zone. Van Arkel was sentenced on January 8. McDonald was ordered on Wednesday to pay $2100 in fines and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dylan Bradley Robinson, 22, had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted on the Capricorn Highway on November 1 at 8.01pm. The house removalist was ordered to pay a $650 fine and disqualified from driving for two months.

Jamahal Kenneth Sinton Blyth, 46, had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.131 when he was intercepted driving on January 1 at 2.07am. Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said the drilling operator drove because his 16-year-old son had received capsicum spray in the face, did not have his asthma puffer on him and could not hail a taxi. Blyth was ordered to pay an $800 fine and was disqualified from driving for eight months.

Dione Leigh Henshall had a BAC reading of 0.50 when she was intercepted driving on Canning St on December 13 at 8.35pm. She was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Jake Gavan Daly, 24, had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Norman Rd on October 30 at 8.25am. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Russal Thomas Wainman, 32, was busted driving on Lakes Creek Rd on New Year's Eve at 7.45pm without an interlock device fitted to his vehicle required due to a court order and driving without a licence. Wainman was subject to a court order to have the device installed for two years from April 8, 2017. His licence expired on April 8, 2018 with the court hearing the interlock order paperwork stated the order was only for one year and he only paid for a year-long licence period to cover that. The nightclub security guard was ordered to pay $750 in fines and disqualified from driving for four months.

Matthew James Howlett, 35, had a BAC reading of 0.133 when he was intercepted driving on Lakes Creek Rd at 9.05pm on New Year's Eve. He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Daniel George Wilson had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted disqualified driving on Quay St on November 21 at 2.42pm. His licence had been disqualified on October 21. Wilson was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Nicholas William Connelly, 25, had a BAC of 0.178 when police watched him ride his black Yamaha motorbike up to 100km/h on a gravel shoulder on Quay St at 11.40pm on December 29, while wearing only shorts and a shirt with no shoes. His licence was suspended immediately. "You're lucky to have survived, quite frankly,” Magistrate Jeff Clarke said when he fined him $1000 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.

Michael James Anderson had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Dennison St on November 16 at 12.40pm. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Kyleisha Breeza Pope, 20, was on holidays from her Uluru hospitality job when police intercepted her drunk driving on Norman Rd, Norman Gardens, on October 15 at 1am. She had a BAC of 0.101. She was convicted in December of drug driving and disqualified from driving from driving for five months. Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered she be disqualified for a further five months for the drink driving and fined her $650.

Christopher Richard Bown, 29, had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Yaamba Rd on November 14 at 9.03am. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Christopher Travis McGlinchy had meth and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Richardson Rd on October 26 at 9.08pm. He was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.