NAME AND SHAME: Two drinkers nabbed after crashes

Monique Maree Monaghan, 26, went to a 21st party with a work colleague and decided to drive then next morning to get to an early work shift, while still over the legal alcohol driving limit.

DRINK drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

Monique Maree Monaghan, 26, went to a 21st party with a work colleague and decided to drive then next morning to get to an early work shift, while still over the legal alcohol driving limit. Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police were called to a single vehicle crash on Alton Downs Nine Mile Rd at 8.20am on February 24, found a Suburu in the grass "firmly wedged into a tree” and Monaghan nearby. Monaghan had a blood alcohol content reading of .117. Monaghan had her licence suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry on September 25. On Thursday, in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, she was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Shaun David Curtis, 35, was over the legal alcohol limit when he overtook police driving on the Bruce Highway, crossing over double white lines. Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the police officers were conducting speed enforcement going southbound when they were overtaken by Curtis. She said when they intercepted him, he told them he had stopped drinking at 3am the night before and was driving to Agnes Waters. He had a blood alcohol content of .056. He was disqualified from driving for one month, but granted a restricted licence. Curtis was also fined $600.

Michael Bernard Rynne, 45, crashed a vehicle on Bryant St, Koongal, walked home and consumed three more glasses of wine before police arrived and breathalysed him. Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police were called to a single vehicle crash on Bryant St on March 24 at 1.30am and traced Rynne back to his home address after doing registration checks. Rynne had a BAC of .120 and claimed he had five or six glasses of wine prior to the crash. Rynne was ordered to do 60 hours of community service and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

David Marshall John Richards, 25, was State Penalties Enforcement Registry suspended when he drunk drove on Kerrigan St on March 22 at 1am. The court heard Richards had been SPER suspended since November 28 and had a BAC of .09. He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Geoffrey Paul Fraser had a BAC of .115 when he was intercepted an Isuzu flat bed truck on Gladstone Rd, Allenstown, on February 28. He was disqualified from driving for six months and granted a restricted licence. He was also fined $600.

Brian Richard Williams, 48, waited for a marked police car to drive past him before he drove off from the Glenmore Tavern car park. He was being watched by another police crew who intercepted him at 2.55am on March 23 and found he had a BAC of .107. Williams had stopped in for one after work drink, but stayed after see Broncos playing Cowboys. He lives about one kilometre from the tavern. Williams was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months, with a restricted licence granted.