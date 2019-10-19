Name and shame: Two-year ban after driving on meth

DRINK-drivers and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton last week:

Joel Robert Estreich had a BAC reading of 0.133 when he was intercepted driving on the Capricorn Highway, near Kabra, at 8.15pm on September 30. He applied for a restricted work licence and tendered a document from his employer who said he would lose his job if his licence was disqualified. Estreich was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for seven months. He was granted a restricted work licence.

Scott Robert Williams had methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving along Farm St, Rockhampton, on August 9. The 30-year-old father told police he had consumed ice prior to driving. Checks revealed his licence was court disqualified as of June 17 and he was aware of the disqualification. He was fined $1900 and disqualified from driving for two years and six months.

Troy Eric Wigginton had cannabis and methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving along the Bruce Highway, Mt Larcom, on April 2. The 30-year-old told police he had smoked cannabis and took a pill on the weekend. He also failed to appear in in court on September 16 while on a bail undertaking he entered into on August 28. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Hayley Louise Robinson had a BAC reading of 0.058 when she was intercepted driving on the Capricorn Highway, at Fairy Bower, at 7pm on July 27. She told police she had had been drinking earlier at the Gracemere Hotel, where she had two full-strength rum and cokes, and was headed to a 21st birthday at Rockhampton. Robinson was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.