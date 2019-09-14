NAME AND SHAME: Two-year ban after rear-ender

A HEATED argument ended up in an angry man leaving his house with a bottle of Johnnie Walker, rear-ending a car and fleeing the scene on foot, setting off a manhunt.

Benjamin David Livingstone pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to drink-driving, driving without due care, driving unlicensed and failing to give his particulars.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Livingstone was involved in a two-car crash on Cedar Rd, Redbank Plains on November 21, 2016, at 9.15pm.

Mr Rumford said police found Livingstone on a nearby street and he was showing signs of ­intoxication.

An open bottle of Johnnie Walker was found inside his car and checks revealed he was not the holder of a current licence. Police also found a large skid mark on the road from his car. He registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21.

Livingstone told acting Magistrate Mark Morrow he had been drinking at home when he had a fight with his brother. He said he jumped in the car to go to his sister’s place and knew he shouldn’t have been behind the wheel.

“I tried to brake, and rear ended the car ... I just ran – I wasn’t thinking,” he said.

He said he cracked his sternum in the crash. Livingstone was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for two years and seven months.

Trevor William Heidrich had a BAC of 0.1 when intercepted on Central St, Mount Morgan, on September 5. He was fined $600 and lost his licence for four months.

Dillon Kelly Oates blew 0.054 when intercepted on Campbell St, Rockhampton at 6.59pm on August 24. He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for one month.