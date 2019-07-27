NAME AND SHAME: VBs at mechanics in morning

DRINK and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

Peter Alexander Bell had a blood alcohol content reading of .08 when he was intercepted driving on Glenmore Rd at 11.45am on June 1. The MC licence holder admitted he had drunk 10-12 Iron Jack beers the night before, stopping at 1.30am, and then had two VBs at his mechanic's place prior to being intercepted. Bell was disqualified from driving for four months, granted a restricted licence for work purposes and fined $900.

Nigel Freddy Gerstenberger had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on the Capricorn Highway at The Gemfields on May 23. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $500.

Alysha Maree Shaw, 30, was intercepted driving on Yaamba Rd at Glenlee to Capricornia Correction Centre to visit her partner while she had methamphetamines in her system on April 20. The stay-at-home mum told police she had smoked meth the week before. Three months later, police intercepted her on Dean St and found her in possession 0.005g meth stashed in her wallet. Shaw was disqualified from driving for two months, fined $500 and ordered to probation for eight months. Convictions were recorded.