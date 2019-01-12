Name and shame: who was busted drug or drink driving

A CENTRAL Queensland miner had pre Christmas drinks until 3am before hopping in the car and driving down the Capricorn Highway seven hours later.

Tyler Wade Walker represented himself in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to one drink driving charge.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Walker was intercepted at Gogango at 10am with a blood alcohol content reading of 0.107.

He told police he had an unknown quantity of Great Northern Beers and Jack Daniels.

Walker's licence was suspended immediately with the machine operator at Curragh Mine telling the court he had arranged transport to and from work.

He was ordered to pay a $900 fine and was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Others convicted this week

Patrick Neal Rodda, 18, had marijuana in his system when police intercepted him driving on Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens, at 12.53am on November 10. He was disqualified from driving for four months and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Rebecca Lane Thompson had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.055 when she was intercepted on Norman Rd at 8.490am on November 24. She told police she had been drinking rum the night before. Thompson was disqualified from driving for one month and ordered to pay a $450 fine.

Kalman Hargreaves had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted on Lakes Creek Rd at 8.10pm on November 17. The provisional licence holder made admissions to recent use. He was disqualified from driving for four months and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Paul William Alexande Thorton had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.065 when he was intercepted driving on Musgrave St at 8.40pm on December 6. He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Daniel John Jennings had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on East St on October 26 at 4.46pm. He only had a provisional licence at the time. Jennings was ordered to pay $600 fine and was disqualified from driving for four months.