Name and Shame: Witness dobs in drink driver
DRINK-drivers and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton this week:
- Sterling Kenneth Ritter had a blood alcohol content reading of .077 when he was intercepted driving on Kerrigan St, Rockhampton, at 9.10pm on September 20. The 26-year-old told police he had three beers at home in Koongal before driving. Ritter was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for five months.
- Craig Troy Currey had four passengers when he was intercepted driving on Fitzroy St, Rockhampton, at 11.50am on October 5 with a BAC of .123. The court heard a witness called police after Currey attended their store on Yaamba Rd and raised suspicions of intoxication due to smell of liquor, slurred speech and blood shot eyes. Currey told police he had two beers earlier and had drunk beer and wine the night before. Currey was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for four months. Convictions were recorded.
- Luke Anthony Millar had methamphetamines in his system when he was intercepted driving on Quay Lane on August 21 at 1.30pm. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two months. Convictions were recorded.
- Joel Michael Tucker had cannabis and MDMA in his system when he was intercepted driving along the Landsborough Highway, Longreach, at 8am on June 15. He told acting Magistrate Mark Morrow he wasn’t going to make any excuses for his behaviour. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.
- Dane Michael John Rundle had cannabis, MDMA and methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving along Denham St, Rockhampton, at 5.02pm on August 9. He told police he had smoked cannabis in the last 24 hours. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.