Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic pic of cops doing RBTs and using speed gun.
Generic pic of cops doing RBTs and using speed gun.
News

Name and Shame: Witness dobs in drink driver

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th Oct 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRINK-drivers and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton this week:

  • Sterling Kenneth Ritter had a blood alcohol content reading of .077 when he was intercepted driving on Kerrigan St, Rockhampton, at 9.10pm on September 20. The 26-year-old told police he had three beers at home in Koongal before driving. Ritter was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for five months.
  • Craig Troy Currey had four passengers when he was intercepted driving on Fitzroy St, Rockhampton, at 11.50am on October 5 with a BAC of .123. The court heard a witness called police after Currey attended their store on Yaamba Rd and raised suspicions of intoxication due to smell of liquor, slurred speech and blood shot eyes. Currey told police he had two beers earlier and had drunk beer and wine the night before. Currey was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for four months. Convictions were recorded.
  • Luke Anthony Millar had methamphetamines in his system when he was intercepted driving on Quay Lane on August 21 at 1.30pm. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two months. Convictions were recorded.
  • Joel Michael Tucker had cannabis and MDMA in his system when he was intercepted driving along the Landsborough Highway, Longreach, at 8am on June 15. He told acting Magistrate Mark Morrow he wasn’t going to make any excuses for his behaviour. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.
  • Dane Michael John Rundle had cannabis, MDMA and methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving along Denham St, Rockhampton, at 5.02pm on August 9. He told police he had smoked cannabis in the last 24 hours. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.
drink drivers drug drivers name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man threatens to skin parents alive

    premium_icon Man threatens to skin parents alive

    Crime A MAN spent three nights in Central Queensland watch houses waiting for a mental health assessment after he threatened to fire bomb a house, skin his partner’s...

    Doctors refuse to call ambulance for 13 minutes

    premium_icon Doctors refuse to call ambulance for 13 minutes

    News Woman’s anger: Struggling to breathe, Alicia was told to wait

    Racing’s not just a job for trainer Coome

    premium_icon Racing’s not just a job for trainer Coome

    News Ex-jockey makes successful transition and now employs and mentors others.

    Racing injects $38m into CQ economy

    premium_icon Racing injects $38m into CQ economy

    News THE Queensland racing industry’s annual contribution to the CQ economy exceeds more...