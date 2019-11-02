Name and Shame

Drink-drivers and drug-drivers were sentenced in Rockhampton and Yeppoon courts this week:

CAMERON James Kinsey was fined $750 on Thursday after he pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

The 38-year-old hospitality manager recorded a blood alcohol reading of .097 after police submitted him to a random breath test on Rockhampton Road on September 28.

Kinsey was disqualified from driving for three months but he was granted a restricted licence for work purposes.

NATALIE Jane Stewart had an unblemished traffic history before she was caught drink-driving at Yeppoon on September 19.

The 42-year-old registered nurse pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday after recording a blood alcohol reading of .075.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two months but was granted a restricted licence.

LAURENCE Robert ­Buckley had a BAC of .05 when he was intercepted ­driving on Emu Park Rd, ­Nankin, on September 19 at 4.28pm.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

ANTHONY Reginald Pederson, 47, had a BAC of .099 when he was involved in a crash on Conaghan St, Gracemere, after picking up his son from soccer practice at 6.15pm on March 14.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.