NAME CHANGE: Find out which Rocky hotel has been rebranded

REBRANDING: The eight-storey, 74-room Rockhampton Travelodge will now be known as Mecure Rockhampton.

ONE of Rockhampton's prominent riverfront hotels has just been renamed.

Accor today announced the Travelodge Hotel Rockhampton has been rebranded to Mercure Rockhampton, under a franchise agreement.

Refurbished in 2008, Mercure Rockhampton is located in the heart of the city on Victoria Parade, only a short drive from Rockhampton Airport.

The eight-storey, 74-room resort overlooks the picturesque Fitzroy River and features six versatile conference spaces, an outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, 24-hour reception, and easy access to Great Keppel Island and many other spectacular locations along the Capricorn Coast.

Accor Chief Operating Officer Pacific, Simon McGrath, was delighted to welcome Mercure Rockhampton to the Accor family.

"By joining Accor, Mercure Rockhampton now has access to the most talented team and resources available," Mr McGrath said.

"There is no doubt the decade ahead will be one of the most competitive and challenging eras in the history of the Australian hotel industry.

"However, the uncertainty of recent times unequivocally highlights the benefits of our scale, as well as the market strength of our brands."

Mercure Rockhampton General Manager Karley Beasy was confident their well-appointed hotel would operate with great success under Accor and the Mercure brand's internationally-renowned authentic, locally inspired service.

"With this partnership, we will continue to provide travellers with a quality accommodation and conferencing option in Rockhampton and now have the ability to leverage from Accor's international branding, staff development opportunities, and highly valuable distribution and loyalty platform," Ms Beasy said.

Guests of Mercure Rockhampton are able to access privileges via Accor's award-winning loyalty program - ALL, Accor Live Limitless - a daily lifestyle companion that integrates rewards, services and experiences, bringing value to everyday life by inventing a completely new aspirational way to live limitless.

The program is free to join and can be used across more than 5000 hotels, resorts and residences across 110 countries.

Mercure Rockhampton joins a network of over 50 Mercure properties across Australia and New Zealand and more than 810 worldwide.

Mercure Rockhampton

Located: 86 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton.

Phone: (07) 4994 5000