Name chosen for baby chimp as advertising campaign kicks off

Rockhampton Zoo's newest chimp has been named Capri, pictured here with its mother.

Chris Ison ROK090418cchimp1

FIVE shortlisted names. Five smoothies. One mother chimp who probably didn't know the severity of choosing her breakfast drink.

Families turned out to Rockhampton Zoo this morning to see a name chosen for the baby chimp who was born on February 12.

"We have had an absolute wonderful morning, so many people came along to witness the occasion and it was just lovely to see,” Councillor Cherie Rutherford said.

New chimp named Capri:

Rockhampton Regional Council received over 600 nominations of possible names for the chimp from which they shortlisted five names: Ada, Bella, Capri, Jandy and Ohana.

The zoo staff then prepared five smoothies that corresponded to five envelopes with the names.

Mum Leakey chose envelope number two, Capri, nominated to reflect Capricorn and Capricornia, the region where she was born. The name was nominated about 10 times.

"There was variations of the name Capri and then there was Roxy (spelt Rockzy) to reflect Rockhampton that didn't make the cut.

Back up plans were in place just in case Leakey didn't want to play the name game.

"We were a bit concerned she wouldn't come down, the first time we did introduce mum and babe to the cameras, she didn't come down because they didn't like so much attention, but she was wonderful as she has been since the baby was born,” Cr Rutherford said.

Cr Rutherford hoped it was a day all families there would remember.

"When we all think back about things in our childhood, we remember a tree we planted or a visit to the zoo, I am hoping these children can bring their children to the zoo or their grandchildren and say they actually go to witness the baby chimp being named,” she said.

With the name now officially in place, the advertising campaign will kick off.

"We have some chimpanzee toys we have been holding for a name so we can have those embroidered so they can all purchase a chimpanzee with the name Capri on it and those funds will assist us in making the zoo bigger and better,” Cr Rutherford said.

Now almost two months old, baby Capri "is coming ahead in leaps in bounds”.

"You just see her develop every week, she is talking now, she is making her own little sounds, she is starting to strengthen up, Leakey holds her and she hangs,” Cr Rutherford said, "Hopefully we will be able to watch her grow for years to come.”