NEW ROAD: The highlighted red box is the section to be named Farmers Lane.
News

Name revealed for new road at Fairy Bower

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
11th Feb 2020 8:40 AM
FARMERS Lane will be the name of the new road at Fairy Bower as part of the ­Rockhampton Gracemere Duplication project.

Rockhampton Regional Council was approached by the Department of Transport and Main Roads to assist with the naming of the newly constructed road.

The 450 metre section of road connects Fairy Bower Rd to Nelson St, while maintaining access for land owners.

CONCEPT DESIGN: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed a detailed map for the Capricorn Highway - Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication.
Nominations were called for via a public notice in The Morning Bulletin and on the council website on December 21, 2019. Three suggestions were presented including Farmers Lane, Nelson Lane and Bauhinia Road.

The Farmers Lane ­submission rated the highest score as a result of the assessment against the criteria.

According to the nominators, this road area was once named Farmers Lane.

The cost of the signage will be covered under the TMR project.

The name will not take effect until the road is completed.

