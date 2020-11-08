NAMED: 12 schools recognised as sustainability champions

Mt Morgan Central State School will feature on the front cover of council’s “Sustainability in Action” 2021 Community Calendar. Picture: Contributed

STUDENTS from Mount Morgan Central State School are celebrating after being named Sustainability Champions, alongside 11 other schools in the Rockhampton region.

The 12 winning schools were presented awards as part of Rockhampton Regional Council’s “Sustainability in Action” Schools Calendar Competition.

Mount Morgan Central State School will feature on the front cover of the calendar, with their project Bee and Butterfly Garden.

“We plant lots of insect attracting flowers for the bees and butterflies to help with pollinating our food gardens,” students from Mount Morgan Central State School wrote.

“When lots of pollinators visit, we get better crops which makes more efficient and sustainable use of our water and garden spaces.”

Councillor Donna Kirkland said the response this year was impressive and a tough one to judge.

“The calibre of entries was phenomenal and such a credit to the students and their teachers,” Cr Kirkland said.

“I want to congratulate all the winners and I think we can all be inspired to apply some of these great initiatives in our own homes and gardens.”

She said the competition was about showcasing how schools were taking on global issues with practical and sustainable actions.

“There really is some inspirational work going on in our community,” she said.

“Whether it is reducing energy consumption, planting and learning about natives, to encouraging wildlife and wildlife habitat, our schools have given us some great examples that we could all learn from when it comes to environmental sustainability.”

She said each of the winning schools and their sustainability projects would feature in council’s “Sustainability in Action” 2021 Community Calendar, which would be released soon.

Winning schools were recognised as council’s 2021 Sustainability Champions and awarded $200 to support future sustainability actions within their school, as well as a sustainable gardening or library resource pack.

2021 Schools Calendar Competition Sustainability Champions:

Rockhampton Grammar School – Minimising food waste (January)

Mount Archer State School – Caring for our catchments (February)

Bajool State School – Energy efficiency and power savings (March)

Heights College – Growing your own fruit and vegetables (April)

The Hall State School – Composting and worm farms (May)

St Peter’s Primary School – Reducing single use plastic (June)

Stanwell State School – Planting native plants (July)

Gracemere State School – Reusing and upcycling materials (August)

Mount Morgan Central State School – Bee and Butterfly Garden (September and Front Cover)

Marmor State School – Water use and water efficiency (October)

St Mary’s Primary School – Recycling right with yellow lid bins (November)

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School – Green gift giving and ecofriendly festive decorations (December)

